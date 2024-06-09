Goa: Restored Roads in Cuncolim Cause Concern as Vehicles Get Stuck in Trenches

Margao: Road dug up and restored after laying the electric cables in the Cuncolim Municipal area has come back to haunt the motorists.

After the first heavy showers in the last two days, the restored roads have settled down, with reports saying a couple of vehicles were stuck up in the trenches.

Activists Demand Proper Restoration Of Roads

The situation has only exposed what activists have termed shoddy work, demanding that the contractor be directed to restore the roads properly with proper compacting.

Motorists feared that they will have to contend with the damaged roads throughout the monsoons if the Power officials fail to get the contractor comply with the conditions.

The issue was taken by the Cuncolim Civic & Consumer Forum (CCCF) before senior power officials after members came across substandard work on the restoration of the works.

Action Taken By Officials

After the Forum brought to the notice of the Electricity Department the state of the road, the officials installed barricades to ensure that vehicles do not ply on the damaged portion of the roads.

Meanwhile, the first hearing of the complaint filed by Lorna Fernandes, Secretary of Cuncolim Civic and Consumer Forum, before the Consumer Conciliation Committee (CCC) was held earlier this week.