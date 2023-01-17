Goa: Residents fear Colva fisheries complex used by anti-socials

The fisheries complex at Colva has come under the scanner with local residents complaining that the premises are being used for anti-social activities in the absence of illumination and CCTV surveillance cameras.

Local residents have feared that the anti-social activity may result in an untoward incident if the Fisheries Department fails to look after the premises and not illuminate the area.

A local resident Simon Rodrigues pointed out that a notice put up at the complex shows that only fishermen are allowed entry into the complex. He, however, lamented that the place has turned into a den of anti-social activity, with the place visited by lovers, and is used for consumption of alcohol.

“I do not know whether the Director of Fisheries Dr Shamila Monteiro is aware of the existence of fisheries complex at Colva. If yes, I would like to ask the Director why the complex is not being properly maintained. The room at the complex is open 24x7 and is being frequently by visitors and couples to indulge in anti-social activity,” he said.

Rodrigues further pointed out the bare minimum that the Fisheries department should immediately put in place at the Fisheries complex is by closing the room. “We have not only found water bottles and cigarette butts, but also a bedsheet and other items inside. This only goes to suggest that the place is being used for anti-social activity,” he said.

Underscoring the need to illuminate the entire place, Rodrigues said the Fisheries Director should step in before an untoward incident takes place at the complex.

