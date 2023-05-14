Goa: Residents exposed to hazardous smoke as authorities turn blind eye to mini-dump

While the Margao Municipal Council’s focus in waste handling is at Sonsodo, more so after the waste management site came under the High Court scanner, the waste dump near the KTC bus stand, which has taken the shape of a mini-Sonsodo seemed not on the priority of the civic body.

Even authorities including the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) and the district authorities seemed to have turned a blind eye to the waste dumping at the site, besides the fire incidents that has now literally become the order of the day.

In fact, if sources are to be believed, the mini-waste dump near the KTC bus stand has now come in handy for the Margao Municipality for disposal of dry waste, especially garden waste, with the Sonsodo waste dumping site full to the brim.

“People of Fatorda are being exposed to hazardous smoke billowing out from the mini-waste dump near the KTC bus stand. But, we have not heard of the Pollution Control Board or other authorities cracking a whip against the Margao Municipal Council,” remarked a citizen.

He added: “We have also not come across the political class, including the powers that be controlling the civic body speaking out against the recurring fire incidents in the city, polluting the air and posing health hazard to the citizens.

Meanwhile, expressing deep anguish and anger over the occurrence of the fire incident near the KTC dumping ground, Shadow Council for Margao stated that it was a shame on the Margao Municipal Council and the leaders under whom this Council (mis)functions. “These frequently occurring waste burning incidents indeed reveal how effective the waste management system in Margao is,” Coutinho said.

He said crores of rupees are collected by way of waste collection/ sanitation fees, and what the taxpayers get in return is polluted environment and toxic fumes to breathe.

Coutinho pointed out that the Shadow Council for Margao tried its best to highlight the shortcomings in the waste management system; and also offered to assist the Council, apart from giving suggestions.

“We even submitted representations at all higher levels from the DMA to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister of the State. We even petitioned the Hon’ble High Court, but all in vain,” Coutinho rued.

“And worst of all is that our people are also not much interested in being vocal on these issues, as they have full confidence in their representatives, and probably ever willing to bear and consume poison as well, so long as it is served by their representatives,” he added.