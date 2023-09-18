Goa: Renovated Agonda Immersion Site Opens For Lord Ganesh Worshippers

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar visits the two-day Chaturthi Bazaar in Agonda on Saturday. | The Goan Network

CANACONA: A renovated Ganesh immersion site was inaugurated at Agonda, while a two-day Chaturthi Bazaar was also set up in the village on Saturday.

Work on the Ganesh immersion site at Parvem ward near the Borim-bridge was completed on war-footing and the project included the construction of steps, a platform stand on the riverbank to enable the pooja and other rituals before the Ganesh idols brought for immersion.

Agaonda Sarpanch inaugurates Agonda Ganesh immersion site

The renovated Ganesh immersion site was inaugurated by Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar in the presence of Agonda Sarpanch Preetal Fernandes, Dy Sarpanch Canisha Fernandes and panchas Karun Phaldessai, John Fernandes, Fatima Rodrigues and Nilesh Pagi.

Former panch Agnelo Fernandes, Canacona BJP Mandal President Vishal Desai, BJP (South) VP Mahesh Naik, Agonda BMC Chairman Shaba Dessai and social activist Suraj Naikgaonkar were also present.

The beautification of the Ganesh immersion site in Parvem represented by Sarpanch Preetal Fernandes is one of the six works undertaken by Agonda panchayat.

A two-day Chaturthi bazaar was organised at Karashirmoll-Agonda on Saturday.

“This bazaar is being organised for the first time in Agonda and the initiative has been taken keeping in mind the public requirements and to give better facilities for people during festival season,” Sarpanch Preetal Fernandes said.

A lot of people were seen attending the two-day Chaturthi bazaar, which will continue on Sunday.

The sarpanch has appealed to the people, especially those bringing Ganesh idols to their home, to make purchases for their festival needs of Ganesh celebrations from this bazaar to encourage the local growers.

Plantation drive to prevent soil erosion and encourage beautification

Meanwhile, the Agonda Biodiversity Management Committee also organised a plantation drive of various seedlings along the beach coast of Agonda beach to prevent soil erosion and also as part of beautification of beach side area.

Sarpanch Preetal Fernandes, ex-sarpanch Fatima Rodrigues, other Panch members, BMC Chairman Shaba Naik Gaonkar, members Prakash Faldessai, Vinod Phal Dessai, Suraj Naik Gaonkar and Sanjeet Naik Gaonker were also present on the occasion.

