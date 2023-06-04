Goa: Renewal cost of taxi meters also must be borne by govt says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas on Saturday said since the government had paid for the taxi meters due to opposition, the renewal cost of the meters should also be borne by the government.

The Benaulim MLA was interacting with a delegation of Colva taxi driver on the question of the taxi meter renewal and the non-functioning of the panic button installed as part of the GPRS system.

During the interaction, a taxi operator drew attention of the MLA to the fact that though the panic button of his taxi was accidentally hit twice, there was no inquiry conducted nor anyone approached him to find out why the button was hit. “This only goes to show that no one is monitoring the panic button and there is no response to any panic situation,” the driver said.

After hearing the grievances of the taxi drivers, the Benaulim MLA pointed out that since the government had paid for the taxi meters after the meters was opposed by the drivers, the government should bear the cost of renewal of the meters.