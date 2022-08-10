Goa: Rane requested approval for several plans to enrich ecology & forest

Representative

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane in a meeting with Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change discussed various proposals, viz, Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat under which the government has sought approval for maintenance of grasslands, enrichment plantation with fruit-bearing trees, creation and maintenance of forest roads, nature camping facility in PA's, creation of artificial water hole with solar pump and nature guide training programme & capacity building of local youth for eco-tourism activities.

During the meeting discussions also took place on Bondla Zoological Park's integrated and holistic development to showcase the diverse fauna of the Western Ghats and other regions in a naturalistic setting.

"A master plan including such proposals has already been submitted to Central Zoo Authority," said Rane.

Following in the footsteps of an Animal Safari developed in Kevadia, Gujarat, Rane has also sought advice from the Union Minister to work closely with the Ministry in the development of a state-of-the-art Animal Safari in Goa.