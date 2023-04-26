Goa: Rampant sewage discharge haunts Dramapur stretch of Sal rivulet

The ghost of rampant discharge of sewage has raised its ugly head at the Dramapur stretch of the Sal rivulet at Jackniband.

While motorists travelling on the NH66 have been complaining of foul odour at the Jackniband bridge over the last few days, locals of Dramapur have now suspected foul play behind the unbearable stink emanating from the rivulet.

The sarpanch of Dramapur Avita Pereira has dashed off a letter to the South Goa district Collector demanding immediate action.

In the letter, the sarpanch brought to the notice of the district Collector that a strange foul smell is emanating at river Sal at Jackniband, which widely affects the environment and the passerby, besides the residents of Zamcotto.

She has demanded an immediate inquiry into the episode and verify the reasons behind the same and find out whether waste, including food and sewerage, has been disposed of in the river, to curb the menace.

The panchayat has sent letters to the Goa State Pollution Control Board, besides the local Velim MLA Cruz Silva and the Navelim primary health centre.

A resident Sam D’Souza told the media that the water in the rivulet, which was clean in the past, is now contaminated emitting a foul smell.

“Local youth used to go for a swim in the rivulet and for fishing. The condition of the rivulet has prevented the youth from venturing into the water body,” he said, adding that the rivulet is smelling of sewage odour.

Activist & former Dramapur sarpanch Domnick Norohna said the Jackniband stretch of the Sal rivulet had never faced any sewage problem, as he wondered whether sewage is now being pumped into the rivulet with the people of Benaulim maintaining a heat against the rampant sewage discharge in the Sal river.

“It is indeed a matter of concern that the rivulet is polluted as it is emitted sewage odour. This has affected the environment. Our youth used to go for a swim into the rivulet and also for fishing," he said.

He added: “The least the government agencies can do is to act and stop the spread of diseases due to the contamination of the rivulet. This should stop immediately.”

Praising Dramapur sarpanch Avita Pereira for taking prompt action after taking cognizance of the condition of the water in the rivulet, Domnick said: "The sarpanch has acted immediately in the matter after her attention was drawn to the strange odour. It is time for the government to act howsoever busy the authorities may be, they should depute its officials to inspect the river on priority to ensure that the pollution does not cause further damage.”