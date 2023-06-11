Goa: Raj Bhavan hosts Jackfruit Festival

Jackfruit Festival was held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. On the 71st Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2021 a jackfruit garden was started by planting 71 Saplings at Raj Bhavan Goa campus. Now Plants in this garden have started bearing fruits, which is 20 months from the date of planting and ready to be harvested. Therefore Raj Bhavan conducted this Jackfruit Festival at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in presence of Goa Governor PS Shreedharan Pillai; Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Speaking on the occassion, Pillai said, normally it takes seven to ten years to get the jackfruit after planting, but Raj Bhavan has planted a jackfruit tree which gives fruit within one to two years.

He informed that from Kerala everyday around 200 full lorries trucks supply jackfruit in various parts of the country.

Also Jackfruit is a seasonal fruit but it is supplied 365 days in a year. It also has a lot of medicinal importance, even for cancer diseases it is used, he added.

Further speaking he said, village peoples and farmers are the assets of the country and development of the country is possible through them. Goa Raj Bhavan has conducted Goa Sampurna Yatra by which dialysis patients have been provided financial aid. So also the Heritage Yatra was conducted through which 37 heritage trees have been visited. Raj Bhavan is promoting Goa and its traditional aspects. He solicited cooperation of all in these efforts.