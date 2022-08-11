Goa: Rains fail to deter huge voter turnout in Pernem | Wikimedia Commons

Despite heavy rain, voters turned out in large numbers in elections to 17 panchayats in Pernem taluka.

The panchayats which went to polls were Morjim, Agarwada, Mandrem, Parsem, Keri, Korgao, Harmal, Ozarim, Torse, Tambose, Virnoda, Tuem, Warkhand, Hankhane, Dhargal, Nhaibag and Poraskade.

The fate of 450 candidates, including 230 women candidates, has been sealed in the ballots. A total of 127 wards went to polls and 36 former sarpanchas are contesting along with 26 former panch members. Four panch members have already been elected unopposed and they are Prarthana Mote (Torse), Diksha Haldankar (Ibrampur), Hemant Chopdekar (Agarwada) and Bernand Fernandes (Harmal).

Some government primary schools in the area which have already been shut down due to shortage of students were, however, opened to conduct elections.

Mandrem MLA Jit Arolkar was seen standing in a queue for almost two hours to cast his vote along with his wife Siddhi Arolkar. Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and former MLA Dayanand Sopte also cast their votes at their respective booths. It’s a tough fight between Jeet Arolkar, Pravin Arlekar and Dayanand Sopte and all three politicians have been working hard to get their candidates elected.

Around 1,000 government officers were involved in the election process and no untoward incident was registered in the area.