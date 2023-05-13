Goa: Railways complete new culvert work, remove pipes from Velsao creek

The Railways on Friday completed the work on the new culvert along the tracks in Velsao and also removed the pipelines from the Creek (Poim), much to the relief of farmers and locals in the village.

The Railways also began to de-silt the creek to ensure that there was no further issue that could upset the villagers.

Cortalim MLA Anton Vas along with Velsao panchayat members, farmers and locals carried out a joint site inspection of the site.

Speaking to reporters, Pale Tolem Xetkaranche Association (PTXA) President Roquezinho D’Souza said the railway works had fuelled a lot of noise in the village, with speculation that the works and pipelines would lead to flooding in the village, especially farmlands.

"The Railways had assured to remove the pipelines in a month’s time, much ahead of the monsoons. The railways have kept their word and the pipelines have been removed. We have again inspected the area and the Railways is even removing the mud from the creek," said D’Souza.

Vas said the issues of farmers have been resolved and he has also sought feedback from locals if any more changes are required, so that there are no issues in the future.

“The Railways will clear the area and restore it to the same position that it was earlier,” said Vas.