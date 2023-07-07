Goa: Questions Overflow As Rain Water Continues To Fill Margao's Underground Sewerage Line

What ails Margao’s underground sewerage line? How come the underground line is hit by large scale rain water infiltration? Was work on the underground sewerage line not executed as per the established norms? Is the rain water infiltrating into the line via the sewage chambers or is there something wrong with the line? And, will the government get the contractors rectify the faults at their cost before the PWD takes possession of the line?

These and a host of questions have come to the fore as there is no stop to rain water mixed with sewage gushing out of a number of sewage chambers for the last few days. As if the overflowing sewage chamber right on the Margao Municipal building passage, discharging raw sewage on the passage and the adjoining drain was not enough, the sewage chamber on the eastern side of the MMC building has been overflowing non-stop since the last two days now.

Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar was quick to attribute the overflowing sewage chambers right inside the building passage to the back flow of sewage water from the underground sewage line. Pose a question to the sewerage officials on the overflowing chambers and do not be surprised if they attribute the reason to the rain water infiltration into the underground sewage line, throwing up a host of questions -- how come there’s large scale rain water infiltration into the underground line; whether rain water has infiltrated into the line through the storm water nallahs or via the sewage chambers or through the joints inside the line.

Take note, this is not the first time that overflowing sewage chambers resembling like water fountains during rains have surfaced in the commercial capital. The moot question, however, remains unanswered – whether the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Lt (SIDCGL) had got the contractors who executed the underground line to rectify the fault or whether the agency is waiting for the PWD to carry out the repairs.

For, some of these sewage chambers were found overflowing during the last rains as well, throwing up further questions whether the SIDCGL or the PWD had got the line repaired in the last one year to find out the fault.