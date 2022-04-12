Goa: PWD issues NOC to cut road for laying sewage line in Margao

The much-awaited NOC from the PWD (NH), has finally been issued, much to the relief of residents of the residential buildings along the Margao-Navelim four-lane road, which are yet to be connected to the sewerage network.

By virtue of a NOC issued to the SIDCGL by the Executive Engineer of PWD works Division XIV (NH), the Sewerage department has been permitted to cut the road to lay the connecting lines of the residential buildings along the road.

Addressing the media along with the office bearers of the various residential societies, Savio Coutinho expressed satisfaction over the same, adding: "We had been consistently following up with the sewerage department concerning the sewerage connections for the residential buildings along the four-lane road".

It was indeed a great relief to the residents as they are being sent notices by the Margao Municipal Council and the Urban Health Centre with threats of disconnection of water supply, he said.

“All the residents here are civic conscious and would never want to be a source of pollution and health hazards by releasing sewage into the drains. They had applied for sewerage connection three years ago in April 2019, however, the works were not undertaken for the want of NOC from the PWD", Coutinho lamented.

The hot-mix carpet for this four-lane road was laid in April 2021 during the Municipal elections, however, the applications for sewerage network connections were made in April 2019, as such the residents should not be held responsible for the timing of the road cutting, Coutinho justified. "The lack of coordination between the various departments gets revealed here," he said further.

The residents of all the complexes hoped that the Margao Municipal Council and the Health Department takes note of this development and withhold any form of action against these premises.

