Goa: PWD confronted over paucity of water in Saligao constituency

﻿Congress leaders meet PWD Executive Engineer of Shambu Malvankar on Monday and demand regular water supply for residents of Saligao Constituency. |

A Congress delegation on Monday confronted PWD Executive Engineer (water supply) Shambu Malvankar and demanded regular water supply for residents of Saligao Constituency.

The delegation which comprised Saligao Block Congress Committee Advocate Atul Naik, President of North Goa District Congress Committee Virendra Shirodkar Secretary, General Secretary Vijay Bhike and Sanjay Barde, submitted a memorandum to Malvankar stating that residents in most parts of Saligao constituency are facing acute water shortage.

They claimed that there is no fixed timing for release of water and while residents in some parts of Pilerne get water at 3 am, residents of Verem get water at 9 am.

They also stated that the water tank at Reis Magos which supplies water to Nerul and Reis Magos is leaking and needs immediate maintenance or else both the villages will end up having no water.

They alleged that the water pipe line at Pilerne is leaking at several points but no steps are taken by PWD to rectify the same.

Malvankar assured the Congress leaders that he would look into the matter and directed the PWD Assistant Engineer D Raikar to rectify the leakages of water pipelines and ensure regular supply to the Saligao constituency.

Later speaking to The Goan, Malvankar said the requirement of Porvorim is 17 MLD.

“Around 14 MLD water is being generated at the Porvorim water treatment plant and the remaining 3 MLD is being supplied through the Assnora Plant. There is absolutely no water scarcity at Porvorim,” said Malvankar.

“With regards to Verem, water is being released to residents of the locality around 9 am every alternate day. Water which is being received from the Assnora water treatment plant is stored between 8 pm and 5 am and once the tank is full, this water is released to residents of Reis Magos and Nerul following day.”

“Residents of Firguem Bhat in Nerul which is located at higher altitude face shortage of water. There are two pipelines which supply water to residents of Pilerne, one of which is a direct pipeline. Hence, residents of Pilerne face water shortage only if there is a problem at Assnora. PWD is trying its best to supply regular water supply to the residents of Saligao constituency,” said Malvankar.