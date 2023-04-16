 Goa: Projects on cards to wash away water woes in Sattari
With the demand for drinking water increasing with every passing year, the existing 15 MLD Dabose project has been found to be insufficient to meet the growing demand.

Providing water through tankers whenever there is a shortage has been a regular situation in several villages across Sattari, but officials hope to eliminate this dependence on water tankers by increasing the capacity at the Dabose water project and setting up smaller water projects in different parts of Sattari.

With the demand for drinking water increasing with every passing year, the existing 15 MLD Dabose project has been found to be insufficient to meet the growing demand. There are plans to increase the capacity of the Dabose water project to 25 MLD.

Besides, the process to set up smaller water projects is underway in several rural areas of Sattari. So far, water projects have been set up in Keri, Sawarde and Guleli.

Work is in the process to set up a 15 MLD water project at Poriem, which is expected to cater to the water requirements in the four panchayat areas of Poriem, Honda, Pisurle and Morlem in Sattari.

When the water project is set up in Poriem and water is supplied to these four panchayats, the pressure on the Dabose water project will be reduced. Officials believe that with the increase in capacity at the Dabose water project and the setting up of smaller water projects in different parts of Sattari, water supply through tankers in Sattari taluka could be a thing of the past in the next few years.

