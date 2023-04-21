Goa: Probe those trying to hurt religious sentiments

﻿Congress leaders including Elvis Gomes, Jana Bhandari, Rajesh Sawal, Viren Shirodkar and others addressing reporters outside the Basilica of Bom Jesus, on Thursday |

The Congress leaders have demanded that the government should initiate probe into the incident of Basilica photo on the standee banner indicating washroom, at Mopa airport.

The leaders have further demanded that FIR be registered against the persons involved for hurting religious sentiments of the Goans.

Speaking to reporters outside the Basilica of Bom Jesus, on Thursday, Congress leader Elvis Gomes said that such things have been happening on a regular basis under the BJP government.

“Several years back, there was an attempt to do away with public holiday on Good Friday and such things are happening only under the rule of the BJP,” Gomes opined while stating that such incidents are deliberate and an attempt to disturb the communal harmony prevailing in the State.

“This government will go to any extent to stay in power, even at the cost of dividing Goans on religious lines,” Gomes stated but added at the same time that Goans will not fall prey to such divisive tactics and will continue to remain united like always.

Gomes further demanded that the government should initiate a probe into the incident and register FIR against the persons involved in hurting the religious sentiments of the Goans.

“If the government can take suo moto action over a social media post, then in this case too the same yardstick should be applied,” Gomes opined.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Sawal termed the incident as a disgusting one in which a wrong message has been sent to the world.

“How come anyone stoop to such a level that a photo of the world famous Basilica is used on a banner indicating a washroom?” Sawal questioned while stating that the Basilica of Bom Jesus is not only related to the Catholics but to the Hindus as well.

“We, Hindus, too come here whenever we need favours and hence the incident has hurt the sentiments of all Goans, irrespective of their religion,” Sawal said.

Congress’ North Goa district president Viren Shirodkar, Canacona leader Jana Bhandari and others were also present.