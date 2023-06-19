Goa: Primary School In Cotigao Begins Late, Ends Early

While schools in the State are expected to adhere to official school timings, the Government Primary School at Kuskem-Khotigao seems to be an exception as the school is alleged to be starting late and ending early, much to the displeasure of parents.

Some parents are upset that school teachers themselves arrive late to school and leave well before the school should officially end for the day.

“There are three teachers in this government school and one teacher arrives around 8 am. The assembly and morning prayer is performed by the same teacher until the second teacher arrives later. Then, the third teacher arrives past 8.30 am,” complained a concerned parent.

“These are clear indications that these teachers are not interested in imparting proper education to our children.”

When reporters sought more details on Friday, they were informed that all students arrive well before 8 am. One teacher informed the school time is 8.30 am.

When many parents were asked if they are aware of the school schedule, none of them seemed to know the official opening and closing time of the school.

“Authorities should take immediate action against such dereliction of duties by teachers and if this is allowed to continue, it will have a serious impact on students at the school. I will not tolerate such kind of behaviour,” said a parent, Dilkush Gaonkar.

“I had also heard about teachers not coming in time to school, and it was proved to be the case on Friday. Education officials should visit this school at least twice a month, and only then things will fall into place. Teachers in our school are not coming from distant places and live nearby. They have to attend school on time. If they come after 8.30 am, when are they going to teach students?”

When contacted, Canacona Assistant District Education Inspector Ashok Gawas Desai informed that as per government rules, teachers should reach the school at 7.45 am and the school should get over at 1.35 pm.

The ADEI has assured necessary action against anyone who reports to school late.