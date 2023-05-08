Goa: Pramod Sawant goes on whirlwind poll campaign in Belagavi

Asserting that Congress is dividing people in the name of caste and religion, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at a rally in Belagavi on Sunday has appealed to people to vote for the BJP on the lines of development.

Sawant who is the incharge of campaigning for BJP candidates in Belagavi district was speaking at a party campaign rally in Belagavi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The campaign commenced with a massive road show on Saturday evening in Belagavi North and on Sunday afternoon in Belagavi South constituencies.

Sawant said that the BJP believes in development of all sections of the society, may it be of any caste or community.

“People of Karnataka will vote for the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress is dividing people in the name of caste and religion but we are asking people to vote for us on the lines of development and people will vote for us. Bajrang Bali issue was brought by the Congress, however, people will definitely vote us on the issue and we are sure of getting 10 per cent extra votes,” Sawant told a section of the media expressing confidence that BJP will surely form the next government in Karnataka with clear majority.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP government in Karnataka will work for the overall development of Karnataka for the next five years, if it comes in power.

Speaking further Shah said that Congress has been indulged in caste-based politics for gaining votes, which BJP is not in favour of. He called upon the people to support BJP, and watch the double-engine government bringing in massive developments in Karnataka.

Thousands of people including women and children participated in the road show. Most of the gathering was seen in traditional dress and wearing saffron turbans. A huge group of youth riding two-wheelers had participated in the rally, adding charm to it. The participants in the show kept shouting pro-BJP slogans and slogans in favour of Shah and BJP candidate MLA Abhay Patil, contesting from Belagavi South constituency.