Goa: Portuguese-era culvert bridges crumbling in Cotigao

Canacona: A remote part of the State has been forced to rely on Portuguese-era culvert bridges, but what has upset locals of Cotigao is that these culvert bridges are now crumbling after decades of use.

Locals have blamed authorities for having done virtually nothing to repair or rebuild these structures which provide vital access in the village.

“Cotigao has eight different culvert bridges which were built during the Portuguese colonial rule on the main village road itself. Due to wear and tear over the decades, these culvert bridges need urgent attention, either through repair or reconstruction,” said sitting panch and former sarpanch Manohar Velip.

A resident, Brijesh Desai, said three culvert bridges are located between Mone and the Panchayat Ghar, while other culvert bridges are located at Noura, Zamutka and Edda, adding that two such bridges are in Kuskem.

“All these culvert bridges are a matter of concern for everyone,” said Desai.

“Successive governments have neglected us and in particular, these structures in the village. Some of the Portuguese-era culvert bridges are beginning to fall apart, protection walls have given away, iron rods are protruding and some have been completely washed away during the monsoons. But the government, in particular PWD authorities, have done nothing to address our concerns,” lamented Desai.

Locals complained that all their pleas have received the same reply from authorities, who claim that the tender is completed and the works would start soon.

“But in reality, these works have never taken place,” the resident added.

Another local, Ramdas Gaonkar, said it has been two years since one culvert on the Mone-Cotigao had broken down.

“When people raised their voice, authorities dumped two truckloads of mud at the site. After further noise, authorities placed some iron rods to make a temporary fence on one side of the road. The present condition is such that if any bus, truck or car passing on the culvert can easily fall off the culvert,” said Gaonkar.

“Forget about our MLA, ZP or Sarpanch, why can’t the PWD see the impending threat, when it is visible to everyone in Cotigao,” asked Gaonkar.

Manohar Velip fears that if the culvert bridge at Mone is not repaired before the monsoon, the area would get flooded and road would be washed away.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:40 PM IST