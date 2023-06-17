Goa: Portion Of PWD’s Wall Built In Pvt Property At Chimbel Taken Down

The complaint lodged by RGP leader Ajay Kholkar against the PWD and two others for allegedly building compound wall by encroaching into their tenanted property, bore fruit as the contractor demolished the same.

It may be recalled that The Goan had highlighted that Kholkar had filed complaints with the Chimbel panchayat, PWD, and various other authorities, raising objection to the building of a portion of the compound wall around the water tank, by encroaching into their tenanted property.

When The Goan visited the site on Friday morning, the wall had already been taken down while the labourers were working in demolishing the foundation for the wall.

Kholkar informed that the wall was taken down on Thursday evening and the work on demolishing the foundation was undertaken on Friday.

“The demolition of the compound wall has now thrown questions whether there was legal sanction for building the compound wall around the water tank,” Kholkar stated.

On the future course of action, the RGP leader said that he is waiting for the details on the work undertaken of the compound wall.

“I have already filed RTI application with the PWD seeking to know all details including the award of tender, approvals, etc. Once I get the details I will proceed with further action in the matter, including approaching the courts as authorities, including the Chimbel panchayat, appear to be taking their own sweet time in taking action in the matter,” Kholkar added.