 Goa: Portion Of Hillock Comes Down At Monte Hill, 2 Bikes Damaged
Goa: Portion Of Hillock Comes Down At Monte Hill, 2 Bikes Damaged

A portion of the hillock came down with the boulders and debris sliding down towards a residential building. Two two-wheelers which were parked in front of the residential building were buried under the debris.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023
A landslide was reported along the Monte Hill Chapel road on Tuesday evening, leaving two two-wheelers damaged.

Labourers were pressed into service to clear the debris from the spot. The Fatorda police also visited the spot to take stock of the situation and to report the matter to the higher ups.

Meanwhile, the Margao fire brigade was on its toes as the fire services received a couple of emergency and fire calls throughout Tuesday.

The fire brigade rushed to Dramapur after a tree came crashing down on a house near the Church. Reports of tree fall have been reported in other parts of Salcete.

The fire brigade also rushed near the Cine Lata area of Margao city after fire engulfed a residential

