Goa: Ponda Civic Council Setting Up Goshala For Stray Cattle

The Goan Network

The Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) has initiated the construction of a goshala for stray cattle in Nirankal-Bethora, at an estimated cost of ₹15.59 lakh. The ongoing construction work is progressing, and the plan is for the goshala to be operated by an NGO once it is completed.

To ensure the efficient transport of stray cattle to the goshala, a special vehicle will be utilised by the NGO. PMC chairperson Ritesh Naik, along with councillor Anand Naik, PMC Chief Officer Shubham Naik, municipal engineer Deepak Desai, and other officials, visited the construction site to inspect the progress of the work.

Proposal for constructing goshala

The decision to construct this goshala was made in collaboration with Agriculture Minister and local MLA Ravi Naik, as well as the PMC.

The primary motivation behind this initiative is to address the issue of stray cattle, which has resulted in several road accidents in the area.

Read Also Goa stray cattle turning non vegetarian: BJP Minister Michael Lobo

NGO to take care of stray cattle

Stray cattle have been reported in various parts of Ponda town, particularly near locations such as Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Tisk-Fonda, Warkhande, Shantinagar, and Khadpabandh.

PMC chairperson Ritesh Naik expressed optimism about the project, stating, "Work on the goshala will be completed soon, and an NGO will take care of stray cattle admitted at the goshala. Once the Goshala is operational, the problem of stray cattle will be resolved in Ponda town."

Read Also Goa: Rise in mishaps due to stray cattle in Sattari taluka

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)