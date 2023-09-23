Goa: Pomburpa Gets 2 Ganesh Visarjan Sheds At Patto & Porio

2 Ganesh Visarjan sheds unveiled at Pomburpa | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: Amidst the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira inaugurated Ganesh visarjan sheds at Patto and Porio in Pomburpa in the presence of Pomburpa-Olaulim sarpanch Leopoldina Noronha, Deputy Sarpanch Shankar Bude and local panchayat member Surya Hadfadkar and other panchayat members and villagers.

The Aldona MLA said priority will be given to public-oriented projects so that the villagers benefit in the long run.

Ganesh visarjan sheds will benefit villagers greatly

“These sheds are for the benefit of the people of Pomburpa. We have also undertaken desilting of the water body as requested by the local panchayat. This is the first time it has been undertaken using the amphibious machine in North Goa. These are the things that are required for the benefit of the public,” Ferreira said.

Panchayat wanted to set up sheds

Pomburpa-Olaulim Sarpanch said for the past one year, the panchayat was trying to set up this shed for the Ganapati visarjan for the benefit of the people of Pomburpa.

She said the panchayat would forward the resolutions to the concerned department to take up the work on the sheds.

“I thank our Aldona MLA for following up on the issue with the authorities and helping in constructing the much-needed sheds,” Noronha said.

