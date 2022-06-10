e-Paper Get App

Goa: Police raid massage parlour in Anjuna

This is the second such police action on a massage parlour in the coastal village.

The GoanUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
Pixabay

Anjuna Police raided yet another massage parlour in Anjuna which was allegedly found operating without permission and the district collector has been intimated for further action.

The raid was carried out by a police team led by DySP Jivba Dalvi and Police Inspector Vikram Naik. Siolim Health Centre Officer Dr Sadhana Shetye was also present.

Two massage parlour operators who hail from Tamil Nadu and Kerala could not provide the required documents to operate the massage parlour.

Earlier on June 6, Anjuna police had raided a parlour and it was later sealed on orders of the District Collector.

