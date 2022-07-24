Goa: Police meet senior citizens of Vasco, issue them cards |

Vasco police on Friday took up a special initiative to meet up with the senior citizens of the Vasco police jurisdiction and even issued them the senior citizens' card.

A source in Vasco police said the Mormugao DySP Rajesh Kumar and Vasco PI Kapil Nayak also participated in the initiative.

"Vasco SDPO Rajesh Kumar and Vasco PI Kapil Nayak along with staff visited senior citizens at their residences in the jurisdiction of Vasco police station area,” said a source.

“Police discussed with them their personal issues, health issues and beat staff visits. The police assured them of all help as and when required from the police department.”

“They were also provided with printed Senior Citizen Cards with the phone numbers of SP, SDPO and PI. Details were also provided about the beat staff to the senior citizens," said the source.