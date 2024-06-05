 ﻿Goa: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket In Porvorim; 3 Arrested & Betting Material Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized
﻿Goa: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket In Porvorim; 3 Arrested & Betting Material Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized

﻿Goa: Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket In Porvorim; 3 Arrested & Betting Material Worth ₹10 Lakh Seized

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Porvorim: Porvorim Police arrested three persons and seized cash, and betting material worth Rs 10 lakh after busting an online cricket betting racket at Porvorim on Wednesday night.

Police Receive Information Regarding The Racket

Porvorim police received information from a source that cricket betting had been going on in a villa near Gautam Hotel at Porvorim.

A Porvorim police team raided the villa between 10 pm and 1 am and nabbed three persons, Pravinkumar Thakkar (35), Joni Thakkar (25) and Chetankumar Thakkar (34), all from Patan-Gujarat while accepting online bets using a laptop pertaining to the ongoing T-20 IPL cricket match played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Things Seized By The Police

Police seized gambling articles, mobile phones, and cash, all worth Rs 10 lakh. The three accused were arrested under Sections 420 of IPC, 3 & 4 of the GDDPG Act and Section 66-D of the IT Act has been registered. Further investigation is in progress.

