 Goa: PMC chief stops work on underground cabling
Arguing that the dug roads were posing a danger to motorists and commuters, especially with the monsoons due to arrive shortly, the locals demanded that the work be stopped and kept pending till the monsoon was over.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Pernem Municipal Council Chairperson Siddhesh Pednekar, Dr Vasudev Deshprabhu, Tukaram Harmalkar while stopping the work of laying underground cables at Malpe-Pernem. |

The ongoing underground cabling work in Pernem Muncipal Council jurisdiction and Virnoda-Malpe area was stopped by Pernem Municipal Council Chairperson Siddhesh Pednekar, former PMC chairperson Dr Vasudev Deshprabhu and former Dhargal ZP member Tukaram Harmalkar as it was creating hindrance to traffic.  

They complained that roads in the area are narrow and after digging, there was no space left for vehicles to move and motorists had to struggle along the route.  

When locals contacted a PWD engineer, he informed that the North Goa Collectorate had approved the work.  

The contractor’s supervisor showed the NOC to the PMC chairperson, but the NOC had stated that permission was issued only to dig the sides of the roads. The PMC chairperson then directed the work to be stopped.

