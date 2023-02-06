Goa: Plans afoot to digitise comunidade records for safety

Plans to digitise the comunidade records and administering the archives, installation of surveillance cameras and forming of an advisory committee were some of the major takeaways of the meeting of comunidades of North Zone held under the tutelage of Administrator of Comunidades, North Goa on Sunday.

Several managing committees also expressed concern over blatant encroachments and illegal houses that have popped up on comunidade lands.

Administrator of Comunidades, North Goa, Shivprasad Naik informed the managing committee members that there were plans to digitise all records which will ensure safety of all key documents pertaining to the comunidades.

He also assured the members that the archives room in the Administrator of Comunidades building has been put under lock and key and nobody could get access to it without his permission.

“Digitisation of records is in the pipeline. When the process is completed then all the records will be in safe custody. We have also locked the archives room. Even if my staff wants to access the archives room then they have to obtain permission from me,” Naik said.

According to former president of Olaulim, Oldrin Pereira, earlier anyone including Delhi-based builders used to enter the archives room and urged the administrator to ensure safety of the records.

The President of Assagao comunidade offered the services of the students of Agnel Ashram in the process of digitisation of the records.

The administrator stressed the need to set up CCTV cameras in the entire building especially in the archives room.

He said surveillance cameras were vital in order to maintain proper vigilance of activities especially of all the records stored in the archives room.

Several comunidades welcomed the move and even came forward to donate funds for installation of the cameras. Over 10 comunidades including Assagao, Anjuna, Arpora-Nagoa, Siolim, Serula, Saligao and Sangolda offered to contribute for the CCTV cameras.

On the occasion, an Advisory Committee as proposed by the commissioner’s report was also set up under the chairmanship of former president of Olaulim, Oldrin Pereira.

The other members of the committee were Tulio de Souza, Nelson Fernandes, Rui Da Gama, Michael Carrasco, Desmond D’Costa, Salvador Pinto, Benedict D’Souza, Hector Fernandes, Servo Fernandes and Andre Pereira.

The Administrator of Comunidades informed the members that no audit was carried out in the last several years and the last audit was done in 2012-13.

He also said that he has initiated steps and the accounts audit will be done shortly.

