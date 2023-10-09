Goa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On

The pick-up van that crashed into medical store at benaulim | The Goan Network

MARGAO: A pick-up van carrying a power generator crashed into a medical store at Benaulim on Sunday.

The ill-fated vehicle is believed to have first knocked down a pedestrian along the road.

Fortunately, no one was around the medical store at the time of the accident.

Driver is being tested for alcohol

Colva police station in-charge, PI Theron D’Costa said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been subjected to liquor test. The report is awaited, he said.

PI Theron said the vehicle had first knocked down a person while on the way to Benaulim. When the vehicle reached near a speed breaker, the driver is believed to have lost balance before the vehicle crashed into the medical store.

The vehicle was being driven by a native of Jharkhand, he informed. The police is investigating.