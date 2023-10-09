 Goa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On

Goa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On

The ill-fated vehicle is also believed to have first knocked down a pedestrian along the road.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
The pick-up van that crashed into medical store at benaulim | The Goan Network

MARGAO: A pick-up van carrying a power generator crashed into a medical store at Benaulim on Sunday.

The ill-fated vehicle is believed to have first knocked down a pedestrian along the road.

Fortunately, no one was around the medical store at the time of the accident.

Driver is being tested for alcohol

Colva police station in-charge, PI Theron D’Costa said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been subjected to liquor test. The report is awaited, he said.

PI Theron said the vehicle had first knocked down a person while on the way to Benaulim. When the vehicle reached near a speed breaker, the driver is believed to have lost balance before the vehicle crashed into the medical store.

The vehicle was being driven by a native of Jharkhand, he informed. The police is investigating.

Read Also
Goa: Miraculous Escape For Passengers As Kadamba Bus Crashes Into Tree At Shiroda, 11 Injured
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Our Lady Of Rosary: Oldest Surviving Church In Old Goa

Our Lady Of Rosary: Oldest Surviving Church In Old Goa

Goa: Labourer From West Bengal Killed In Chimbel Hit-And-Run Mishap, Investigation Underway

Goa: Labourer From West Bengal Killed In Chimbel Hit-And-Run Mishap, Investigation Underway

Goa: SWR Assures Construction Of Railway Overbridge & Shed At Kalay Station

Goa: SWR Assures Construction Of Railway Overbridge & Shed At Kalay Station

Goa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On

Goa: Pick-Up Van Crashes Into Medical Store At Benaulim, Probe On

Goa: Farmers Reap Bountiful Harvest From Fallow Agricultural Fields At Saipem

Goa: Farmers Reap Bountiful Harvest From Fallow Agricultural Fields At Saipem