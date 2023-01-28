Goa: Pernem consumer gets Rs 28 L bill from PWD

Prabhakar Parab from Virnoda has received a whopping bill of Rs 28.37 lakh from the Water Department of the Pernem PWD.

This is a one-time-settlement bill sent by the water department to Parab, who had submitted a written application in 2017 regarding the discontinuation of his water meter at his old residence.

The water department has sent the bill of this very same water meter after five years, instead of working on Parab’s application and discontinuing the meter.

A shocked Parab went to the Pernem PWD and showed his request application for discontinuation of his water meter and cut the connection.

“But the officials in the water department did not pay any heed to my explanation,” claimed Parab.

