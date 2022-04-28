Goa: PCC president says failed to convince people split in votes will bring BJP back to power

Margao: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Patkar on Wednesday said the Congress lost the 2022 election to BJP because the party had failed to convince the people that a split in votes would only bring the ruling party back to power.

He also said the Congress has a votebank, but the party could not pull the numbers in the elections since the party was lacking in the organisation.

Patkar further said the party has started the process to revamp the party organisation with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2027 Assembly election.

Addressing the Chetna Yatra at the South Goa district office, wherein he also handed over the charge of office to newly appointed district President Savio D’Silva in the presence of party working president, MLA Yuri Alemao, Patkar said people of Goa has now realised the mistake of splitting the vote.

“Sixty-seven per cent of the people of Goa have now realised that the BJP would not have come to power if they had consolidated the vote in favour of the Congress,” he said.

Patkar, however, said the Congress has taken drastic steps to revamp and rebuild the organisation.

“I want to give an assurance that the Congress will draw its strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and 2027 Assembly polls right now. The Chetna Yatra is aimed at boosting the morale of the workers and seek their feedback on rebuilding the organisation,” he added.

In a bid to remove misconception, Patkar reassured that the new leadership will not only give due respect to the senior leaders, but will seek their support and guidance to take the party rebuilding mission to its logical conclusion.

Party vice-president M K Sheikh, Capt Viriato Fernandes, Everson Vales and others were present for the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:39 PM IST