Goa Pavilion Inaugurated At India International Trade Fair

PANAJI: The much-awaited India International Trade Fair, an initiative of India Trade Promotion Organisation, a mega event got off to a grand start at the world-class landmark complex created to fulfill the aspirations of global and domestic exhibitors at iconic Pragati Maidan in the national capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Goa pavilion was inaugurated by Dipak Bandekar, Director, Department of Information & Publicity in the presence of Allwyn Pereira, Information Officer, Department of Information & Publicity, Siddhesh Samant, Information Assistant, Sadashiv Narayan Pandit and Vishant SN Pilarnkar, from Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) and Rajendra G Tari and Shankar Naik from Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

On the occasion, he also released the brochure titled “Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa, brought out by the Department of Information and Publicity.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam theme for this year

The theme of the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: United by Trade”. India is Vocal for Local, Local to Global one of the 20 countries represented in the G20, giving it a voice with its tagline “VasudhaivaKutumbakam”. It means the world is one family. The 14-day international event will conclude on November 27.

The Goa pavilion is erected on an area of 100 sqm in the hall No 3F bare space at Pragati Maidan which is aesthetically designed to depict Goan architecture and showcasing the initiatives and achievements of the state government by M/s Advertising Associates. These included Swayampurna Goa, New Mopa International Airport, Goa - Global Investment Destination, and government schemes. Goa - Event Capital of India, besides major initiatives in industries and tourism sector.

Goan artists to enthrall spectators

The Goan artists will enthrall the Delhites and other visitors from India and abroad with their traditional Goan folk performances during their visit to Goa pavilion with the movies on showcasing Goa’s progress, Tourism, Goa’s Liberation etc will be played on the LED screen at the pavilion.

The Department of Information & Publicity is the nodal agency for the participation of Goa state in IITF. Apart from DIP other participating departments are Department of Tourism, Department of Handicraft, Textile and Coir, Directorate of Industries Trade and Commerce, Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Goa Investment Promotion Facilitation Board and Goa Industrial Development Corporation.

Artisans attached to Department of Handicraft ,Textile and Coir are also participating where they will display and sell their products made from coconut shell, coir, terracotta, crochet and stone jewellery.

