Goa: Panel formed to look into Benaulim power issues, suggest measures

Days after the meeting with senior power officials to address the power woes faced by the people of Benaulim constituency, MLA Venzy Viegas on Saturday formed a panel headed by a retired Electricity Executive Engineer, Carlos Fernandes to look into the issues facing the constituency and suggest remedial measures.

Saying that the Constituency Level Citizens Advisory Committee (CLCAC) constituted by him is already in place in the constituency, Venzy said that a new electric panel headed by Carlos and representatives from each of the seven villages from the constituency as members will guide him how to go about resolving the issues.

He said Cavelossim and other villages had no power supply last night after the battery at the Cuncolim sub-station was burnt. This affected the power supply to the Velim sub-station which is transmitting power to Cavelossim and the coastal village. “These are technical issues and the government should take steps to ensure that the worn out electrical gadgets and other equipment are replaced on priority,” Venzy said.