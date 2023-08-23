Goa: Owner Arrested After Rottweiler Attacks 2 Siblings In Taleigao

Goa: Owner Of Aggressive Rottweiler Dog That Attacked 2 Siblings In Taleigao, Arrested | Representative Pic

Panaji: Two days after a Rottweiler dog inflicted severe injuries on two children in Taleigao, the Panaji police arrested the owner of the dog, Madhav Rao Chawan on charges of negligence, as it was his failure to exercise proper care that ultimately resulted in the unfortunate incident.

The two minor siblings, aged 6 and 5, were taking an evening walk along with their mother when the ferocious dog leapt over the fence of his owner’s bungalow and lunged at the children unprovoked.

Children sustained grievous injuries

The victims, who sustained multiple grievous injuries to their face, chest, skull and neck, were rushed to the Goa Medical College. A complaint was filed by the victims’ father on Sunday narrating the ordeal. Frustration mounted among the residents who rallied for the dog owner’s immediate arrest. The Child Rights body also jumped into action that sought a detailed report from the Panaji police on the incident within three days.

Dog owners held accountable for negligence

“The attack will also have psychological trauma on the children. Negligent dog owners must be held accountable when their animals injure others. You are requested to investigate the incident and act as per law against the dog owner,” Chairperson of the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Peter Borges had stated in a written communiqué to the Panaji PI on Monday.

The children, PI Nikhil Palyekar said are out of danger yet under doctors’ observation whereas the accused is booked under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC.