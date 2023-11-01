Goa: 'Own Your Indian Identity', Cardinal Ferrao Tells Indian Priests & Sisters In Rome

The Goan Network

PANAJI: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and Archbishop of Goa and Daman, made a heartfelt plea for the maintenance of a robust cultural and national identity among Indian priests, sisters and brothers residing in Rome.

Cardinal Ferrão conveyed this message during a well-attended meeting with them at the Collegio Urbano in the Vatican City on Monday.

The gathering, which brought together more than 300 Indian priests, sisters and brothers, was organised under the auspices of the CCBI.

“Within the Latin Church in India, we are blessed with a tapestry of beautiful cultures, languages, ethnicities and rituals. As members of this diverse community, it is paramount that we preserve our sense of identity and connection to our roots in India, even when we are far from home. Let us draw inspiration from the Roman culture and our faith, allowing it to empower and motivate our personal and spiritual growth,” said Cardinal Filipe Neri.

The gathering was organised by the CCBI unit in Rome. Prior to the meeting, all gathered in the Chapel of the Collegio Urbano for a deeply meaningful Eucharistic celebration, presided over by Cardinal Ferrão, during which Archbishop George Antonysamy, the Vice President of the CCBI and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, delivered the homily.

Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias played a pivotal role in facilitating the gathering. The meeting commenced with an opening prayer led by Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal Anthony Poola, and concluded with a closing prayer offered by Bishop of Kannur Alex Vadakumthala.

Fr Paul Sunny, Chaplain for Indians in Italy, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries.The gathering was also addressed by Rev. Dr. Armando Nugnes, Rector of Collegio Urbano.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Fr Jayanth Rayan, Chaplain for Tamil Community. The CCBI Officials were in Rome to attend the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which concluded on October 29.

Seven delegates from the CCBI participated in this significant Synod in Rome.

