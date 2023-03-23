Goa: Over 1,200 youth attend DYC Lenten Retreat at Taleigao

Over 1,200 youth from different parts of Goa participated in a Lenten Retreat organised by the The Diocesan Youth Centre (DYC) for the youngsters of the Archdiocese of Goa-Daman on March 12 at Taleigao Community Centre.

The theme for the day was ‘Come to Me and I will give you rest.’ Innovative photo-booths consisting of biblical scenes such as ‘The last Supper’ and ‘Jesus’ encounter with the Samaritan Woman at the well’ were on display.

There was also another scene of Jesus seated on a bench, waiting for a youngster’s company.

“This was moment of encounter for the youngsters, as well as a moment to be framed with Jesus. The whole venue was decked up with biblical quotes and images of Jesus’ encounter with youngster’s, making it a perfect ambience for a Lenten Retreat,” said DYC Director Fr Savio D’Souza.

The day began with the youngsters tapping their feet to the Praise and Worship and singing their hearts out to the Lord, to the music of an enthusiastic band.

Thereafter, Fr D’Souza presented a session on the theme of the day, wherein every youngster was invited to ask, “Where am I” to Jesus’ call of, “Come to me.” He focused on the lives of youngsters and how they tend to move far away from God when He is always close to them. He reminded every youngster that it was never too late for them to go to Our Lord as He is waiting for them with arms open wide.

A Eucharistic Celebration followed thereafter with Fr Sydney Dias, the Deanery Priest Youth Animator of the Canacona Deanery, being the main Celebrant.

The latter part of the evening was dedicated to the sacrament of confession and simultaneously Taizé Prayer was conducted to help the youngsters reflect on their lives.

“It was a scene to behold as youngsters sat around the crucifix, in an atmosphere of lighted candles, deemed lights, melodious chants and a biblical reflection that was the accompaniment for the same,” said Fr D’Souza.

Simultaneously, confessions were held in the premises, wherein 22 priests helped these youngsters to lift their burden of sin to Jesus and seek forgiveness.