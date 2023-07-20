Goa: Opposition Raises Concerns Over Red-Tapism, Underutilised Funds

The opposition has expressed concern over proposals for important projects being delayed due to bureaucratic red tape, with allegations that the files are being returned from the Finance Department.

Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira criticized the current situation, particularly with respect to Public Works Department (PWD) related works. The Opposition benches however clarified that the minister has been supportive of moving forward with projects.

“When an allocation is made in the Budget, it should be implemented. However, we have observed that the files keep revolving and it is then returned (without approval). This issue is not limited to my constituency alone, but it affects all constituencies, and all MLAs are complaining,” the Congress leader said during the discussion on the State Budget 2023-24.

His views were supported by AAP MLA from Benaulim Venzy Viegas, who claimed that any file related to the repair of poor roads is blocked at the Finance Department.

“The minister is good, but he says that the file is blocked at the Finance Department. Who is responsible for blocking these files,” he questioned.

The MLAs demanded that the pending files be expedited and the allocated funds for these projects be spent judiciously.

Ferreira, also former Advocate General of Goa, further expressed his disappointment that funds are being spent on unplanned events and strongly suggested it should be stopped.

“The money allocated for a specific project should be used for that purpose instead of diverting it to unplanned events,” he added.

The opposition benches also criticized the government for underutilizing funds in various sectors, despite an increased budget allocation this year for sectors ranging from health and education to infrastructure.

“The same people who prepared the previous budget have prepared this year’s budget as well. Some sectors have received increased budgets, but when we examine the spending, there has been a shortfall in spending these funds. How to ensure that additional budget allocated this time will not be underspent,” Veigas asked.

He also urged the government to prioritize upgrading the Anganwadis, which are in a dire state, and provide training for teachers according to the requirements of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In the agriculture sector, where the budget has been reduced, the opposition pointed out that despite limited funds even last year, the funds were underutilized.

They highlighted that the agriculture sector thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, while other sectors such as tourism experienced a decline.

