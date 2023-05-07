Goa: One detained for driving pvt car with police logos in Canacona

Confusion prevailed after an SUV car with a police logo and sticker was found moving suspiciously in Canacona.

Canacona police later detained one person and also booked a case against the car owner in this connection.

Onlookers were surprised to find a private car (GA-10A-3230) with stickers of the police logo pasted on the rear and sides of the vehicle. This caused suspicion that some fake cops were on the move and a video of the private car with police logos went viral on social media.

The car was also seen driven prominently at Agonda and even passing the Agonda police outpost.

On Saturday evening, the car stopped near a wine shop and the occupants reportedly bought some liquor.

Taking note of the images on social media, a Canacona police team was on the trail of the car and intercepted the vehicle near the wine shop. Police reportedly found three women and a man in the car.

Later, Canacona police detained a person from Navelim and allowed the women to go.

The car was found to be registered in the name of one Miltiah Shirkhe of Canacona, who was reportedly also present in the car.

When some media persons asked the car owner, the woman informed that they were shooting a film for YouTube and they were filming the scenes for YouTube. They claimed that they were not aware that they needed to seek permission for this.

Canacona police has reportedly booked the car owner under Section 41 of CrPC, after claiming that no permission was sought either from the ESG or Goa Police to paste the Goa Police logo on the car. Canacona Police are investigating the case.