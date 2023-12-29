Goa: On Foundation Day, Congress Vows To Recover Lost Turfs

The Goan Network

Margao: As the Congress commemorated its Foundation Day on Thursday, the party flag fluttered in the constituencies of Margao and Nuvem on Thursday, the two constituencies where MLAs Digambar Kamat and Aleixo Sequeira quit the party to embrace the ruling BJP last year.

At Margao, as the Indian National Congress Flag fluttered at various locations, slogan "Tayyar hain hum" echoed to send a clear signal that the party is still strong in the constituency even after their MLA defected into the BJP.

Congress's promise for Madgaonkars

“We are in the process of making Madgaonkars aware of the fact that laying hot mix carpet for the same roads every year is not development, but a testimony of corruption due to compromised substandard works," said Congress leader Savio Coutinho. "Thirty years of rule facilitated personal growth, while Margao continues to crave basic infrastructure," Coutinho added.

At Nuvem, the Congress workers led by party leader Everson Vales raised the party flag to commemorate Foundation Day. Several prominent personalities and party workers were honoured and felicitated on the occasion.