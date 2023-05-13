 Goa: Old Margao station-Calconda footbridge back in news
Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The Old Margao station-Calconda footbridge is back in the news again, this time for a different reason.

In fact, citizens as well as two-wheelers riders availing the services of the Old margao station-Calconda footbridge have complained that overgrown branches of adjoining trees are blocking the smooth movement of traffic on the  bridge.

While the steel portion of the footbridge had recently received a fresh coat of paint and the pot holes removed from the surface, the overgrown branches had apparently skipped the attention of the authorities, including the Margao Municipal Council.

In fact, the footbridge users pointed out that the authorities should move in quickly to trim the branches before they completely block the crucial bridge connecting the city to the southern side over the tracks at Calconda.

“It’s indeed surprising that none of the authorities, including the Margao Municipal Council, the PWD or the railways have noticed the branches virtually leaning on the footbridge, blocking the view and hampering traffic,” remarked a rider 

Incidentally, the footbridge is craving for attention with the structure literally resembling an eyesore. In fact, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat had last week informed that the Konkan Railway Corporation has agreed to paint all the footbridges over the railway tracks in the city.

