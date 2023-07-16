Goa: Old & Dilapidated Heritage Buildings Continue To Haunt Margao Authorities

Another Portuguese-era building located in the heart of the commercial capital, the Margao Municipal Council-owned new market building, was the centre of attention on Saturday.

Exactly a week after the façade of the heritage Urban Health Centre building came crashing down followed by the collapse of the concrete plaster of the Portuguese-era Margao Municipal building a day ago, the new market building came to haunt the rulers and the public visiting the commercial hub.

While the new market, the commercial capital’s business hub, was in the news after a photo of a tin sheet hanging dangerously and posing threat to pedestrians in the market went viral on Saturday, a visit to the heritage market building bore testimony to the lack of upkeep and maintenance by the Municipal authorities.

Just a look at the building ceiling revealed the worst scenario, the plaster fallen, exposing the corroded iron rods. That’s not all. The walls of the heritage building appeared to have been soaked with rain water, indicating rain water percolation for want of upkeep and maintenance.

Sources in the know informed that the Margao Municipal Council had taken up the repair and maintenance of the heritage market building over a decade ago when Margao MLA Digambar Kamat was the State’s Chief Minister. Sources, however, could not exactly state whether the work was executed or abandoned midway by the authorities.

When The Goan contacted the president of Margao New Market Traders Association Vinod Shirodkar to shed light on the condition of the market, he was quick to admit that the market lacked basic repairs and maintenance. “The new market building is a Portuguese-era building located in the heart of the business of commerce in the commercial capital. Surrounding the market building is what is known as today’s new market. We only hope the Margao Municipality takes good care of the Municipal market building,” he said, reminding that Margao MLA Digambar Kamat had sanctioned funds to undertake the repair and maintenance of the heritage market building.

