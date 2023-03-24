 Goa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan

Goa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan

After receiving intimation from Ramnarth Bale, the fire brigade rushed to the site, only to find the house on fire.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Margao fire brigade rushed to Fatorda behind the Ravindra Bhavan on Wednesday noon after an old closed house was engulfed by fire.

After receiving intimation from Ramnarth Bale, the fire brigade rushed to the site, only to find the house on fire.

Margao Municipal ward councillor Vitorino Tavares told the media that the residents cannot say whether it is the handiwork of miscreants, but hastened to add that the government agencies should be more vigilant given the rising number of fire incidents across the State.

A fire official told the media that the fire had engulfed the old house where some wood was stacked inside. The fire was brought under control with a long tender.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Major facelift on cards outside Aquem area of railway station

Goa: Major facelift on cards outside Aquem area of railway station

Goa: Over 1,200 youth attend DYC Lenten Retreat at Taleigao

Goa: Over 1,200 youth attend DYC Lenten Retreat at Taleigao

Goa: Lone public toilet kept locked in busy Chaudi

Goa: Lone public toilet kept locked in busy Chaudi

Goa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan

Goa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan

Goa: No solution in sight to free Margao of beggar menace

Goa: No solution in sight to free Margao of beggar menace