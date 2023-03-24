Goa: Old closed house gutted in fire near Ravindra Bhavan

Margao fire brigade rushed to Fatorda behind the Ravindra Bhavan on Wednesday noon after an old closed house was engulfed by fire.

After receiving intimation from Ramnarth Bale, the fire brigade rushed to the site, only to find the house on fire.

Margao Municipal ward councillor Vitorino Tavares told the media that the residents cannot say whether it is the handiwork of miscreants, but hastened to add that the government agencies should be more vigilant given the rising number of fire incidents across the State.

A fire official told the media that the fire had engulfed the old house where some wood was stacked inside. The fire was brought under control with a long tender.