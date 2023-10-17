 ﻿Goa: Officials Give Demo Of New Sewerage Line Laying Technology At Fatorda
﻿Goa: Officials Give Demo Of New Sewerage Line Laying Technology At Fatorda

The new technology of sewerage line will be adopted along the stretch where RCC pipe was laid decades ago, and which has given way at many places

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
A demonstration of the new sewerage line laying technology at Fatorda. | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The government is introducing the latest sewerage line technology as a pilot project on the North Main Trunk sewerage line passing through Fatorda.

Officials of the Sewerage Infrastructure Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL) gave a demonstration of the technology near the South Goa district hospital road in the presence of Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai and Margao Municipal councillors.

Officials pointed out that the new technology will be employed along the stretch on the North Main Trunk line which will cost the exchequer ₹2 crore. The new technology of sewerage line will be adopted along the stretch where RCC pipe was laid decades ago, and which has given way at many places.

PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral welcomes project

Welcoming the new technology introduced by PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral, the Fatorda MLA said this will go a long way in completing the North main trunk line project at the earliest. “When I had stitched an alliance with the BJP in 2017, one of the conditions I insisted on was that the government sanction funds to replace the damaged and dilapidated Main Trunk line costing over ₹100 crore. This new technology, I hope, will meet the requirements and help commission the line at the earliest,” he said.

He added: “People of Fatorda have suffered for a long time because of the damaged North main sewerage trunk line. I hope that this technology will help in completing the project at the earliest.”

