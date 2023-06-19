Goa: Officials For Completion Of Macche-Halaga Bypass On Belagavi-Goa NH748

The Congress government in Karnataka has indicated its desire to develop Belagavi region, including the long-pending completion of the Halaga-Macche bypass on the Belagavi-Goa NH748.

Newly inducted PWD Minister Satish Jarakiholi has directed authorities to complete the process of land acquisition for the incomplete stretch.

After completion of the bypass, long distance travelling to Hyderabad, Kolhapur and Bengaluru will be smoother and faster avoiding traffic congestion in Belagavi city.

Jarkiholi, who has taken over as the district in charge minister of Belagavi district last week, presided over the progress review meeting of various projects including land acquisition, railway, and national highway directed for the land acquisition for the bypass.

He also asked for the redesigning of the proposed Ring Road around Belagavi city connecting the Halaga-Macche bypass.

“Construction of the new Ring Road has raised concerns among residents of small villages such as Belgundi, Kadoli, Honaga, Bennali, Bomur and Agasaga. The acquisition of hundreds of acres of fertile land for the project could potentially disrupt the lives of these villagers. Therefore, it is imperative that we take their opinions into consideration and make necessary changes to the design,” Jarkiholi said, while speaking to the officers.

Minister Jarakiholi instructed NHAI officials and land acquisition officials to identify an alternative route in the vicinity even if the length increases by 2-3 kms for the construction of the proposed ring road. He also emphasised the importance of completing the pending land acquisition process to facilitate the Halaga-Macche highway work.

“Along with the movement of multi-axle vehicles, the long distance traffic would connect the NH48 easily without any hassles also reducing the traffic burden in Belagavi city,” Jarkiholi said.

Newly elected Belagavi North MLA Asif (Raju) Sait, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Dr M B Borlingaih, ZP CEO Harshal Bhoir were present.