Goa: Nuvem MLA's defection sparks protests, effigy burnt

Protesters burnt an effigy of Aleixo Sequeira for betraying the Congress | The Goan

Enrage over the defection of the Congress leaders to the BJP, Congress workers and constituents of Nuvem kicked off protests, on Wednesday, near the residence of Congress-turned-BJP Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira. The protesters burnt an effigy of Aleixo Sequeira for betraying the mandate and demanded his resignation and sought re-election on the BJP banner.

The workers pointed out that the Nuvem MLA has not only betrayed the people and the electoral mandate but the Gods as well and demanded his immediate resignation.

The workers directed their ire at the police as the men in uniform blocked the roads leading to the residence of the Nuvem MLA at Manora-Raia.

Party leaders, including GPCC leader Everson Vales, Viriato Fernandes, Ramiro Mascarenhas and others were seen arguing with the police and the District Magistrate over the barricades erected on the road leading to Manora.

Both Everson and Viriato claimed that party workers including GPCC chief Amit Patkar had been stopped at different places from making it to Manora for the protest.

They demanded that the police and the Magistrate produce the order imposing prohibitory orders to prevent the public from using the road and assembly near the residence of the MLA.

“Do the voters require the orders and permission from the authorities to meet their MLA? You either allow us to meet the MLA or bring him out to meet the voters with police protection,” Everson told the magistrate, adding “The MLA feels ashamed to meet his constituents, who had elected him to the Assembly.”

Ramiro Mascarenhas said the people have come to meet the MLA to question him over his betrayal.

Pointing out that he and several other workers had worked for Aleixo in the Assembly polls, the MLA should tender his resignation and recontest.

Terming the Nuvem MLA a habitual defector, Viriato said the people had only come to question him over his betrayal and demand he quit and recontest.

South Goa district Congress president Savio D’Silva said the party will stage protests at the residence of all the eight defectors.

Congress leader Moreno Rebello reminded that Aleixo Sequeira was begging for the Congress ticket and had later sought votes on the Hand symbol, promising never to leave the party.

Congress Mahila chief Beena Naik, Orville Dourado and party workers from Nuvem gathered outside and participated in the protest.