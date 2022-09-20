Goa: No-confidence motion tabled on advice of BJP high command

No-trust motion was tabled by the party High Command. | Wikimedia Commons

MARGAO: That the no-trust motion against the Margao Municipal Chairperson Ganashaym Shirodkar has been moved by top BJP leaders. This became apparent when party-backed councillor Camilo Barretto told the media outside the DMA office that the motion had been moved on the advice of the party High Command, even as councillor Mahesh Amonkar said it has been tabled to usher development of the city.

Amonkar, however, struggled to explain how a no-trust motion could be tabled when it’s not even four days since Ganashyam had assumed office last Friday.

He said the 15 BJP-backed city fathers are now united after having resolved their misunderstanding after five councillors cross-voted.

He finally wriggled out of the situation by saying that the Margao Muncipal Council (MMC) needs the support of the government for the development of the city. “Through the government, we want to take up work in the city,” he added.

Councillor Camilo Barretto, however, admitted that the no-trust motion has been tabled by the 15 councillors as per the wishes of the party High Command.

When questioned whether it is fair to change the Municipal Chairperson just four days after his election, Camilo said the councillors have gone by the diktat of the party leaders. “I am a loyal party soldier and hence, I have decided to go by the party decision,” he added.

Saying that Ganashyam Shirodkar is a good administrator, Camilo, however, pointed out that even he had requested the Chairperson to join the ruling party for the development of the city. “The city has suffered over the last 15 months. Even the heritage building has not been maintained. We need funds for development, and the funds can come only when the council is aligned to the ruling party,” he added.