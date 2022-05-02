Goa: No alcohol, cigarettes to be served to State guests

The Department of Protocol and Hospitality has notified the rules for the State guests banning alcoholic drinks at State’s expense.

"No alcoholic drinks, cigarettes, massages, chocolates, laundry, etc. will be provided to the State guest at the State government's expense", the rules that were notified say.

The guests will, however, be provided with medical facilities that will be covered under government expenditure.

The list of State guests include the president, vice-president, PM, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha, Union Ministers and Ministers of State of Central Government, Governors of States and Lt. Governors of the Union Territories, Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories and Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

As per rules, the State guests are eligible for free accommodation, transport service and boarding. State guests are normally accommodated at the Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and sometimes in private hotels.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:50 PM IST