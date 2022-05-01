Goa: NGO launches save frog drive at Margao

With monsoons round the corner, NGO GOACAN on Saturday launched the Save Frog campaign at the Margao municipal garden to spread awareness amongst the people with a focus on the extinction of frogs.

In fact, the NGO has demanded that candidates contesting the ensuing Panchayat polls should support the save frog campaign and take it to a logical conclusion.

NGO activists distributed leaflets to the pedestrians crossing the Margao municipal garden, containing a message to save the frog.

GOACAN coordinator Roland Martins told the media that the NGO launches the Save Frog campaign every year on the last Saturday of April to spread awareness amongst the people about saving frogs.

“We have focused on the importance of frogs in the fight against vector-borne diseases. Frogs have played a role in controlling mosquitoes in the villages. Because of the appetite for jumping chicken and to satisfy the appetite of tourists, frogs are being slaughtered every year”, he said.

Sending a message to stop killing the frogs and support the breeding of frogs in the countryside, Martins recalled that the United Nations have launched a decade of ecological restoration. “Saving frogs will also help in addressing health and ecological issues. Those who are interested in biodiversity and garbage management should participate in the save frog campaign”, he said, adding that the campaign to save and protect the frog and support the breeding of frogs will benefit the people in the coming years.

“Frogs feed on mosquitoes responsible for malaria and other vector-borne diseases. The indiscriminate killing of frogs for their meat is an ecological crime against the food chain and is the cause of the drastic decline of their population”, he said adding that catching, killing and eating of frogs is banned under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

