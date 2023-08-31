Goa: NGO Highlights Violations Of Court Order On Liquor Licences Near Highways | The Goan Network

The NGO ‘Goa First’ has approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Chief Justice’s Office to seek redressal for violations of the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the issuance of liquor licenses near national highways.

“Despite clear SC directives in 2016-17 that prohibit the issuance of new liquor licenses within a radius of 100 meters in urban areas and 200 meters in rural areas from the edge of national and state highways, it has come to light that multiple authorities in Goa have failed to safeguard and enforce this ruling,” stated Goa First Convenor Parshuram Sonurlekar, adding, “The excise department, South Goa Collector, Mormugao Municipal Council, and Chicalim panchayat have fallen short of their responsibilities in ensuring compliance with the SC verdict.”

Goa First filed written complaints with all the aforementioned authorities from March 2022 until the present date, detailing the various violations.

Rule 90 of Goa Excise Act

“Despite this, a response was received from the excise department after one-and-a-half years where the Department attempted to justify the move, claiming that Rule 90 of the Goa Excise Act allows for licenses within a distance ranging from 10-70 meters from the highway. However, this interpretation clearly contradicts the SC’s unequivocal ruling,” the press release stated.

