 Goa News: Pastry Shops Selling ‘Weed Cakes’ And ‘Marijuana Brownies’, Says MLA Viegas
Goa News: Pastry Shops Selling 'Weed Cakes' And 'Marijuana Brownies', Says MLA Viegas

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the House that investigation would be carried out into the allegations that cakes laced with drugs were available in select pastry eateries in the state.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the House that investigation would be carried out into the allegations that cakes laced with drugs were available in select pastry eateries in the state after the Opposition sought to corner the government that drugs were available in schools and college campus.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a written reply to a starred question said that being an iconic tourist destination, Goa was prone to use of recreational drugs by tourists like any other tourist destination.

“Goa Police is alive to such possibility and many drug cases have been booked in villages. However, no drug case has been booked or come to notice in any school or college in the state,” Sawant said.

Countering the CM’s statement, Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said drugs have made their way into the schools and homes and youth who consumed drugs were harassing their parents when it was not available.

Goa: Cannabis-laced medicines worth Rs 2.13 lakh seized after police raid clinic in Alto-Porvorim
Weed cakes and marijuana brownies available in pastry shops

“Weed is the new need of youngsters. ‘Weed cakes’ and ‘Marijuana Brownies’ are available in some pastry shops. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) should be given instructions to raid pastry shops wherever they have doubts that there are brownies made of weed,” Viegas said.

Government websites to send strong message

He also said that all government websites should display ‘No drugs in Goa’ signboards which will give a stern message that the State will not tolerate drugs. Sawant informed that the Anti-Narcotic Cell has been creating awareness against drugs in colleges, schools and public places on the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26.

“We do not want to disturb all the businesses. But I will ask the anti-narcotic cell to check whether Weed Cakes and Marijuana Brownies are being sold in any pastry shops,” Sawant said.

International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Goa Looks Forward For Drug-Free Campus
