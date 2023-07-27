 Goa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda

Goa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda

Following continuous rains since the last three days, water levels rose sharply and flooded the area, residents had to walk in waist-deep water to reach the Honda-Valpoi Road.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image

Valpoi: Many parts of Honda village got flooded as heavy rains lashed the area in which 12 houses along the main river were damaged and a footbridge got submerged.

Following continuous rains since the last three days, water levels rose sharply and around 12 houses along the main river got damaged in Vaddeev Nagar in Ward 6. The area was flooded to such an extent that residents in some houses had to walk in waist-deep water to reach towards the Honda-Valpoi Road. Honda Talathi Tanuja Rane informed that water reached right up to the Honda-Valpoi road and water entered houses in low-lying areas.

Footbridge gets submerged in river

The footbridge got submerged at Bhuipal Bhedshewada in Ward 9, cause considerable hardships to office-goers and students. Mahanand Kolapte has demanded that authorities pay special attention to the affected areas in Bhuipal and Vaddev Nagar by constructing a protection wall on the banks of the river to prevent flooding of houses.

Water also entered some shops in the central area of of Honda village. Shopkeepers have also demanded a protection wall at the site to safeguard their shops.

Read Also
Goa: Heavy Rains Throw Normal Life Out Of Gear In Ponda, Dharbandora
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda

Goa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda

Goa News: Excise Exposé By The Goan Led To ₹27 Lakh Recovery, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa News: Excise Exposé By The Goan Led To ₹27 Lakh Recovery, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa News: Margao Law College Students, Parents Up In Arms After GU Nullifies Admission

Goa News: Margao Law College Students, Parents Up In Arms After GU Nullifies Admission

Goa News: Pastry Shops Selling ‘Weed Cakes’ And ‘Marijuana Brownies’, Says MLA Viegas

Goa News: Pastry Shops Selling ‘Weed Cakes’ And ‘Marijuana Brownies’, Says MLA Viegas

Video: Traffic On Mumbai-Goa Highway Comes To Halt After Landslide Amid Heavy Rains

Video: Traffic On Mumbai-Goa Highway Comes To Halt After Landslide Amid Heavy Rains