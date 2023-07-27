Goa News: 12 Houses Damaged As Heavy Rains Lash Honda

Valpoi: Many parts of Honda village got flooded as heavy rains lashed the area in which 12 houses along the main river were damaged and a footbridge got submerged.

Following continuous rains since the last three days, water levels rose sharply and around 12 houses along the main river got damaged in Vaddeev Nagar in Ward 6. The area was flooded to such an extent that residents in some houses had to walk in waist-deep water to reach towards the Honda-Valpoi Road. Honda Talathi Tanuja Rane informed that water reached right up to the Honda-Valpoi road and water entered houses in low-lying areas.

Footbridge gets submerged in river

The footbridge got submerged at Bhuipal Bhedshewada in Ward 9, cause considerable hardships to office-goers and students. Mahanand Kolapte has demanded that authorities pay special attention to the affected areas in Bhuipal and Vaddev Nagar by constructing a protection wall on the banks of the river to prevent flooding of houses.

Water also entered some shops in the central area of of Honda village. Shopkeepers have also demanded a protection wall at the site to safeguard their shops.